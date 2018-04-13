Falkirk district firms in running for SME Business Awards

Several local firms are hoping for success in the SME Business Awards 2018 which take place next week.

FBS Plumbing Solutions of Falkirk are shortlisted in the Family Run Business of the Year category.

Alison Sime, managing director, said: “We feel very privileged to have been nominated as it has been a steep learning curve but teamwork and excellent guidance from Business Gateway has help FBS achieve our strategic goals.”

Meanwhile, the company’s intern, Akshay Singh, has been nominated for the University of Stirling STAR Awards 2018 in the category for “Intern who has made the greatest impact on an organisation”.

Others shortlisted for the SME Business Awards are Falkirk’s Sisters Boutique in the Best Online category, along with Biscuit Baron of Banknock.

Clearwater Controls of Grangemouth is in the Central Area Business of the Year category for firms with less than 100 employees and Springfield Properties of Larbert in Creative Online Activity.