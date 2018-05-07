Falkirk crane firm on the rise after merger

A Falkirk specialist in truck mounted cranes is heading onward and upward under a new name after an ambitious merger.

From this month Outreach Truck Ltd and TH White, the largest lorry crane provider in the UK, will come together and trade as Palfinger UK.

Gary Potts, outgoing managing director of Outreach Truck, said: “We are delighted to be passing our well established and respected company to TH White in the full knowledge our staff and customers will be well looked after in the future.”

The newly formed firm will be the only independent European distributor with full national coverage and will be one of the largest distributors in Europe.

T H White’s involvement with lorry cranes began in 1974 and the business grew dramatically in the 1990s when world-leading Austrian hydraulic crane manufacturer Palfinger made the company its official distributor for England and Wales.

Outreach Truck Ltd has also worked closely with Palfinger since 1976, accumulating parallel experience and expertise in Scotland.

Mark Rigby, TH White director, said: “For more than 40 years Outreach has offered hydraulic handling, lifting and access equipment, supplying and fitting the complete range of Palfinger cranes. This ‘coming together’ will broaden the will broaden the portfolio of the whole operation.”

Palfinger UK now has bases in Falkirk, Wiltshire and Yorkshire.