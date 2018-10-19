Falkirk Community Trust planning to keep striving for improvement

Although Falkirk Community Trust (FCT) is pleased with the set of results from this year’s annual report, the organisation isn’t prepared to sit back and rest on its laurels.

That’s why bosses have drawn up a list of ambitions which FCT hopes to have achieved by 2019 to ensure its staff and services aren’t standing still.

The first of its three main aims is to operate from venues people want to use, with a more responsive programme offering better quality for customers.

So too is being regarded as a trusted and valued organisation with diminishing reliance on council funding, which is more flexible, entrepreneurial and commercially minded, and secure in its role as a leader for culture and sport.

The final objective for FCT is to have a loyal workforce and volunteers who motivate a huge cross section of the community to take part in culture and sport.

READ MORE: Falkirk Community Trust annual report shows attendances, admissions and income are at five-year high



And the organisation is confident it’s on the right path, having met ‘customer needs’ by achieving five-star attraction status from VisitScotland for both the Helix and Callendar House and retained four stars at Kinneil Museum.

Measures taken to secure financial sustainability, such as securing £516,000 in income from competitive grant-making bodies and reducing its reliance on council funding from 72 per cent in 2011/12 to 60 per cent in 2017/18, are also seen as encouraging signs of progress.

Maureen Campbell, FCT chief executive, said: “Over the course of the year a number of good ideas emerged that should provide a solid foundation for the future of some of our main facilities, such as introducing a professional pantomime at Falkirk Town Hall, expanding our afternoon tea offer at Callendar House and improving customer facilities at the Hippodrome.

“Financial pressures continue to dominate for the Trust and the council.

“Nonetheless, I am pleased that our customer income trend remains positive and every day we receive very positive feedback from people who use our services.”