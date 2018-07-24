Falkirk CALA staff join colleague to coin in cash for a good cause

A CALA Homes employee was still saddle sore but happy after his massive charity cycle raised £10,000 for the Prince’s Trust.

Staff gave a real hero’s welcome to architectural technology manager Ross McArthur when he pulled up outside the firm’s Callendar Road, Falkirk office recently.

Ross, who is based in CALA’s High Wycombe office, covered a total of 740 miles and 41,045 feet of elevation in seven days from Farnham, Surrey, to Westhill, Aberdeen, stopping at each of the housebuilder’s ten offices along the way before crossing the finish line.

Five Falkirk CALA employees donned the old lycra to join Ross on his ride from Edinburgh to Falkirk.

He was also joined on much of the challenge by colleague Andy Mair, a site manager, who unfortunately had to pull out of the journey before the last leg due to injury.

Ross said: “CALA Homes has been supporting The Prince’s Trust since 2015, and to date we have raised more than £300,000 to help fund the invaluable work the Trust does to support disadvantaged young people to build a better future.

“Tour de CALA has been one of our biggest fundraising challenges yet, and there have been some tricky routes along the way. The support of colleagues who joined in for various legs of the journey and cheered us on at every office really bolstered our spirits.

“It’s disappointing Andy had to pull out at such a late stage, but he covered more than 326 miles and together we are very proud of our efforts and the funds we’ve raised.”

The cyclists secured sponsorship of £8000 for The Prince’s Trust, of which CALA is a gold patron, and teams across the UK helped to boost the money raised through various fundraising events at each of CALA’s ten offices en route to Aberdeen, taking them to their £10,000 target.