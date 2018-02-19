Falkirk businesses urged to offer apprenticeships

Falkirk area employers are encouraged get involved in Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2018.

The annual event, organised by Skills Development Scotland, will take place from March 5 to March 9 to help raise the number of employers hiring apprentices.

Apprenticeship.scot website has a form for employers to register any events they plan to take place during the campaign.

Falkirk’s Developing the Young Workforce group, which helps bring business and education together, is supporting the event by urging local organisations to participate.

Jen Henderson, DYW Forth Valley Programme Manager, said: “Apprenticeships are an important career pathway for young people. We are looking forward to working with employers and education across Forth Valley to highlight and showcase the apprenticeship opportunities they offer and the careers these can lead to.’