Falkirk businesses urged to go green for VIBES awards

Local businesses are encouraged become more environmentally friendly and enter the VIBES Scottish Environment Business Awards.

These awards, which underline the need for urgent action to address environmental challenges, also highlight the potential business benefits which this can deliver.

Environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “The Scottish Government has a clear vision for a low carbon Scotland. We want to build a country which trains, attracts, and retains the businesses and the innovators who will shape the low carbon transition. “We have been proud partners of VIBES for almost 20 years, and events such as this are important for the celebrating the positive connections which exist between our environment and economy.”

Application forms can be found on the VIBES website and the closing date is 5pm on April 27.

The awards will be held on 14 November at The Radisson Hotel, Glasgow.