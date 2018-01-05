Falkirk businesses’ sweet treats for Strathcarron Hospice

Two local confectionery businesses, Maley’s Chocolates and Mrs Tilly’s, visited Strathcarron Hospice in December each bringing sweet treats for patients, staff and volunteers to enjoy.

Michael Maley visited the hospice day care service and spent a few fun hours with patients handcrafting enough delicious chocolates for everyone.

He said: “It’s been a pleasure helping raise money throughout the year at various events and a delight to do something directly for all the patients, staff and visitors at such a great cause.”

Meanwhile, Mrs Tilly’s also very generously donated a pallet of free stock for the hospice to sell in its shops to generate vital funds and another pallet for the patients, staff and volunteers.

Elisabeth Paterson said: “We are delighted to be corporate partners of Strathcarron Hospice – and we wanted to give all the patients and staff a wee Mrs Tilly’s treat with our best wishes for the festive season. We have also donated a pallet of our famous fudge for the hospice shops to sell .”

Claire Macdonald, fundraiser at the hospice, added: “The generous support from Maley’s was fantastic as it enabled patients to learn new skills and enjoy taking part in a new activity. It also gave patients the opportunity to make their own gifts for friends and family – if the chocolates lasted that long!

“On top of this, the generous donation from Mrs Tilly’s will enable us to raise over £1000 for our services.”