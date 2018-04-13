Falkirk businesses shortlisted for curry awards

Six Falkirk businesses have been shortlisted as finalists for the Scottish Curry Awards.

The awards, which are now in their 11th year, celebrate the effort, attitude, devotion and service that the very best individuals and establishments of the Scottish curry industry put into every single meal.

The black-tie awards ceremony will take place on Monday at Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Among those in the running is Sanam Tandoori in Callendar Road, which is up for three awards – Best Loved Restaurant – Central; Best Restaurant Ambience and Chef of the Year – Industry Choice.

Other local finalists are Tasty Grill (Takeaway of the Year – Central); Chilli Cottage (Takeaway of the Year – Central); Naz Tandoori (Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year – Central); Indiano’s (Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year – Central) and Eastern Spice (Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year – Central).

Irfan Younis, CEO of organisers Oceanic Consulting, said: “The Scottish Curry Awards are very important to us with these being the first ever event organised by Oceanic Consulting and thta led us on to launch the English Curry Awards and more recently, the London Curry Awards.

“We have seen the industry grow and flourish year on year despite the challenges that they have faced and we look forward to honouring that at the awards ceremony.”