Falkirk businesses on Independent Retail Awards shortlist

Sixteen businesses from across the Falkirk district have been shortlisted for this year’s Scottish Independent Retail Awards.

The awards, which are now in their seventh year, highlight the contribution and value of independent retailers to the communities they operate wtihin as well as the overall economy.

The local finalists are Missy Magpie (Fashion/Accessory Retailer of the Year); Patricks of Camelon (Butcher of the Year); Costcutter Grangemouth (Convenience Retailer of the Year); Envy Gowns, Frox of Falkirk Ltd, Sisters Boutique and Runway Boutique (Women’s Fashion Boutique of the Year); Pots (Coffee Shop of the Year – Central); Amodo Mio (Eatery of the Year – Central); Cutsahead Ltd (Hairdresser of the Year – Central); Ann Baff Flowers, Forever Flowers and Irene’s Florist (Florist of the Year – Central); Voseba and Pantry Deli and Bakery (Bakery of the Year – Central) and Canton Colli Euganei (Off License of the Year).

Alex Fleming, manager of Falkirk Delivers, said: “It is great to see so many of our town centre businesses shortlisted in these awards especially three businesses from Cow Wynd area, a tremendous achievement after a month of disturbance due to delivery of significant streetscape improvements as part of the Falkirk Townscape Heritage Initiative.

“Falkirk has a reputation for great independent retail and service which goes the extra mile so to have representation across such a range of categories is brilliant for the town.”

The awards will be announced at a ceremony in Glasgow on Tuesday, April 17.

Councillor David Alexander, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for economic development, added: “Being shortlisted is a fabulous accolade for all of the businesses involved and demonstrates the effort and hard work by owners to provide great local services and products.

“It underscores partnership working of the Council, Falkirk Delivers and Healthy High Streets in seeking to improve and support Falkirk town centre.

“We hope they are all winners and residents continue to support these and other local businesses in all our town centres.

“We also appreciate the support and patience of businesses and the public in Falkirk town centre especially during the recent THI improvement work but we’re confident that it makes for a better experience for all.”