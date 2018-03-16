Falkirk businesses invited to learn more about overseas markets

Businesses looking to boost their exporting capabilities are set to benefit from the arrival of the Department for International Trade’s (DIT) mobile Export Hub.

A series of events, run by Forth Ports and supported by Scottish Enterprise, will provide essential information on the benefits of exporting and the key steps and processes that need to be considered as the hub completes a four day tour later this month, including a stop at Forth Ports in Grangemouth.

Businesses will also meet local trade advisers and learn about the ongoing support available from DIT and Scottish Enterprise.

Last year Scottish businesses exported over £28.8bn worth of goods, a rise of 19.2 per cent when compared to the previous 12 months according to the latest HMRC figures.

DIT’s Exporting is GREAT campaign aims to help more businesses explore new markets overseas.

Companies of all sizes can visit the Export Hub at Forth Ports Grangemouth on March 27.

Martin Cook, director, exports adn investment, devolved administrations, DIT, said: “The Export Hub provides a great opportunity for businesses across Scotland to learn more about the opportunities offered by exporting.

“The series of events will both encourage and support Scottish businesses to discover new markets.”

To register to attend the local event visit the website here.