Falkirk bus builder Alexander Dennis LTD celebrate Singapore expansion

The Falkirk area’s world renowned bus builders Alexander Dennis Ltd has expanded into Singapore.

ADL has opened a new parts distribution site and training centre for its local team working with customers and stakeholders in the country.

Paul Davies, managing director for Alexander Dennis Asia Pacific, said: “Asia Pacific is a key area of strategic growth for Alexander Dennis.

“Building on our existing successes in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and New Zealand, we look forward to further expansion of our activities.”