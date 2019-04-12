Falkirk-born man appointed new CEO of Aviva

A Falkirk-born man has been named as the new chief executive officer of a multi-national insurance company.

Maurice Tulloch took up the post with Aviva last month, having most recently held a CEO position within the business’ International Insurance Division and the title of chairman of Global General Insurance.

After joining Aviva in 1992, Maurice (49) was appointed to the insurer and life and pensions provider’s board in June 2017 and was previously CEO of Aviva UK and Ireland General Insurance, one of the largest businesses in the Aviva group.

A charted professional accountant to trade, he holds an MBA from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh and a BA in Economics from the University of Waterloo. Maurice takes over the CEO reins from Sir Adrian Montague, now non-executive chairman.

Reflecting on his promotion, Maurice said: “I am honoured to lead Aviva, a business I’ve been part of for 26 years.

“There is a clear opportunity to realise Aviva’s significant but untapped potential.

“Aviva is financially strong, we have a well-known brand and excellent businesses.

“But there is more to do to improve returns for shareholders.

“We must focus on the fundamentals of insurance and giving our customers the best possible experience — being there when they need us, protecting what’s important to them and helping them save for the future.

“With the care and professionalism of our dedicated people, I know Aviva will thrive.”

Mr Montague said: “Maurice will be an outstanding chief executive.

“He has led our businesses in the UK and internationally and built strong teams across life insurance and general insurance.

“Maurice knows our strengths, where we need to improve and has a deep understanding of insurance and customers’ needs.

“He is exceptionally well qualified to re-energise Aviva and deliver long-term growth.

“We have interviewed external candidates alongside highly experienced and respected internal candidates.

“This process led to a unanimous conclusion and a great result for Aviva.”