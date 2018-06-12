Falkirk-based Pots awarded Cafe of the Year

Falkirk-based Pots has won Central Cafe of the Year in the first ever Scottish Cafe Awards.

Thousands of nominations were received by the public for the awards, and the cafe on Cow Wynd won its category for Central Scotland.

The Scottish Cafe Awards 2018 ceremony took place at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow on Monday, June 11.

Nicky Stirling, owner of Pots, said: “We are eternally grateful to the customers who have taken the time to nominate us for this award.

“It has been a tough year in the Cow Wynd with the Town Heritage Initiative works taking place, but thankfully our customers have stuck with us and we are going from strength to strength.”

The event was organised by Creative Oceanic to recognise the best professionals and establishments in the cafe industry.

Irfan Younis, CEO of Creative Oceanic, said: “We are very honoured by the fantastic response we have had from the Scottish public who were so keen to vote for their favourite cafés.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their achievements!”