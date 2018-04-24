Falkirk-based event to outline investment plans for district

Business people are invited to attend a free event in Falkirk Town Hall next month to find out what is being done to support the economy locally and stimulate further growth and investment in the area.

Organised by Falkirk Council and Business Gateway Falkirk, it takes place on Wednesday, May 16 from 8.30-10am.

There will be a progress report from the economic development team on council activity, achievements and investment in the last 12 months. However, the main focus of the event will be the council’s plans to submit an Investment Zone bid for the Falkirk area and how people can get involved through future workshops and information sessions.

There will also be a question and answer slot.

This event is free to all businesses in the Falkirk area – for more information call Falkirk Council, Growth & Investment Unit on (01324) 590960 or email business@falkirk.gov.uk.