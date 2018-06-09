Falkirk bakery thanks awards voter

Falkirk-based Marshall’s Family Bakers presented customer Stuart Morton with an Apple Watch for voting for them in the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards 2018.

The awards, in its seventh year, features Michelle McManus at the helm.

Eddie Marshall said: “We put all our energies into making consistently good quality products but we could not have done well in this competition without our team and the customers who voted for us and to be able to present Stuart with an Apple Watch today courtesy of Scottish Bakers is the icing on the cake.”