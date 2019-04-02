Falkirk area finalists in Scottish Curry Awards

Curry lovers’ favourites from across the district have been nominated for top accolades to be presented later this month.

The 12th Scottish Curry Awards take place in Glasgow on April 15 and “recognise and celebrate the devotion, service and

tasty food provided by the best establishments in the industry, who work their hardest to perfect every meal”, according to organisers.

Leading the field is the Gulnar Tandoori from Larbert which is a finalist in no fewer than three categories. As well as being up for the Customer Service award and Most Wanted Indian of the Year, it is also in the running for Best Loved Restaurant, where it is up against others, including the Sanam Tandoori from Falkirk.

Masala Rams from Bainsford is on the shortlist for Central Scotland’s Best Dining Experience, while Indiano’s from Camelon is a finalist in Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year.

It is also on the shortlist for Central Scotland Takeaway of the Year along with three others from this area – Spice Express from High Station Road, Falkirk; Sizzlers from Vicar Street, Falkirk; and Himani’s Takeaway from Main Street, Shieldhill.

This year also marks the birth of the first-ever ‘Scottish Curry Day’ taking place this Sunday, April 7.

Scottish Curry Day will be celebrated nationwide as a day for people to visit their favourite curry restaurants, make a curry at home, learn new recipes, visit their neighbours, and it will provide restaurants and takeaways with an opportunity to market themselves