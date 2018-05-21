Falkirk area businesses invited to tourism network event

Local businesses across the district are being invited to the latest Falkirk Area Tourism Network event taking place at Callendar House on Wednesday, May 30, between 5.45pm and 8.15pm.

Organised by Falkirk Council, the free event is open to any business that has a role in tourism or is interested in expanding into the sector.

Attendees will hear from tourism experts such as Sheila Gilmore from VisitArran and Patrick O’Shauhnessy, Industry Manager, Visit Scotland who will be providing an insight on how businesses can perform better digitally.

Local business representatives will provide case studies and updates on how tourism is being taken forward locally.

There is also an opportunity for local businesses to network with each other.

Places for the event must be pre-booked by visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/falkirk-area-tourism-networking-event-tickets-45646535015.