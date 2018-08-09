Expect the unexpected and enter the Falkirk Herald Business Awards

The Falkirk Herald Business Awards ceremonies always throw up a surprise or two – whether that’s shocked winners topping their category or an unannounced guest making an appearance and enthralling the audience.

And despite planning the events in meticulous detail, the organisers’ eyes are often opened too – usually by the quality of the entrants making the judging process so difficult.

It’s a tough call, but expecting the unexpected is all part of the process, says Falkirk Herald editor Jill Buchanan.

“Sometimes we try to keep a couple of little surprises up our sleeve, and it’s great to see the reaction of the guests when we reveal them – whether that’s entertainment or in the awards announcements themselves.

“We know there are great success stories in our local business community to be celebrated – and that’s what the night is all about – but often we are taken aback by the standard of entries and just what has been, and is being achieved.”

To be part of the night – and in with a chance of being one of our winners – you need to get your entry in now.

For 2018 the categories are:

*Best Start-Up Business

*Best Growth Business

*Best Social Enterprise

*Best Independent Business

*Best Hospitality, Tourism or Leisure Business

*Best Sales and Marketing

*Best Business in the Community – sponsored by Airth Castle

*Best Small Business

*Best Large Business

*Young Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by Scottish Building Society

This year there will be a new category introduced – Best Customer Service with readers nominating someone or a company who has gone above and beyond to look after their customers.

Watch out for more details when we shortly begin the search for nominees from our business community.

See our website https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/businessawards for more.