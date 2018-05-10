Entrepreneur tastes sweet success

A trained fashion designer is using her eye for detail to create a line of cakes which are proving increasingly popular with Scotland’s free-from and vegan communities.

After learning she had a dairy allergy and gluten intolerance, Luda MacDonald decided to start baking free-from products using the skills she honed during internships at Alexander McQueen, among others.

Recommendations from family and friends soon followed and Luda’s cakes are now highly popular among vegans across the Central Belt.

The 35-year-old has credited the support of Business Gateway Falkirk in allowing her to mark a year in business by rebranding the town’s Blitz Patisserie, now called KEYK.

Luda said: “Designing a cake is like painting a picture and it is hugely satisfying when it works and I see customers’ reactions. I don’t feel like this is my job, as I love it so much.” For more information, visit www.keyk.co.uk.

