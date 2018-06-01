Employee celebrates two decades at Grangemouth McDonald’s

McDonald’s employee Debbie Park has celebrated two decades working at the Grangemouth restaurant.

She started her career at the restaurant in April 1998, just months after the branch opened and while she was in fourth year at Graeme High.

After leaving school she decided to go full-time and took advantage of the company’s development programme, working her way up the ranks to her current role as area manager.

To celebrate, a fun day was held at the Earl’s Gate Roundabout restaurant which raised over £350 for Falkirk Autistic Bairns.