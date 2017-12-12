Duo will lead hotel into its next chapter

An award-winning hotel has made two new key appointments at the very top to keep it moving onwards and upwards.

The Grange Manor, in Glensburgh Road, named Andrew Tighe as general manager and Dean Hay as the hotel’s new head chef.

Andrew has over two decades of experience in hospitality in Newcastle and the Lake District, while award-winner Dean started working at The Grange Manor at the age of 15 before heading off to continue his career in Edinburgh, The Borders, Shetland and France.

Andrew said: “These are exciting times for The Grange Manor as we seek to further our reputation as a leading wedding venue, and enhance our food offering in general. Having the right people in place to deliver our ambitious plans is crucial in ensuring we deliver to the very highest standards for all our guests.

“Everyone on the team is very much looking forward to the next chapter of this renowned local hotel.”