Doosan Babcock jobs set to be lost at Grangemouth

Hundreds of Doosan Babcock workers have been sent redundancy notices as projects at Grangemouth and in Lanarkshire draw to a close.

It is understood the company’s 800 core staff are not affected, but the GMB union has warned the jobs of up to 350 employed on the Grangemouth and Lanarkshire contracts are involved.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown (pictured), who said the news is “deeply disappointing”, is to seek an urgent meeting with the company and unions.

Gary Smith, Scottish Secretary of the GMB union, said: “This is a devastating start to the year for the workers and their families.

“It is a hammer blow for a Scottish economy that is already struggling.

“The news is also hugely damaging to the economic credibility of the Scottish Government.

“The chickens are coming home to roost because of a failure of political vision and the absence of an industrial strategy for Scotland.”

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard called on the SNP to “support all those highly skilled people facing redundancy and work with the trades unions involved to avert these job cuts”.