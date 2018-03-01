Despite extreme weather power network is ‘holding up well’

The Beast from the East has brought much of the Falkirk district to a standstill but SP Energy Networks, the distribution arm of Scottish Power remains unaffected.

Guy Jefferson, SP Energy Networks Director, said: “Our network in Central Scotland is holding up well despite the heavy snowfall we’ve seen over past 24 hours.

“Currently we’re operating at ‘business as usual’ levels, but with more poor weather expected we will continue to monitor any change in conditions.

However, with more severe weather to come with the Met Office issuing an ‘amber’ warning, it could be possible that locals could experience a power outage.

An ‘amber’ warning means you should be prepared for disruption as there is an increased likelihood of bad weather which could cause travel delays, road and rail closures, interruption to power and the potential risk to life and property.

Mr Jefferson said: “Our teams are facing considerable challenges travelling to the few locations where we do have minor issues which may elongate the restoration of some customer supplies, but customers are being kept well informed via our call centres.

“Non-essential maintenance has been cancelled to free up engineers and our teams are on stand-by to respond quickly to any fault locations.”

SP Energy Works advises anyone who does experience a power outage to call the national 105 helpline.

They said: “The quicker we are alerted to a power cut, the quicker we can respond.”