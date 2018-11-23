Denny event will give funding advice to charities and groups

More than 100 local voluntary organisations, charities, schools, churches and community councils have been invited to a funding fayre in Denny tonight.

The event, organised by Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson and Falkirk MP John McNally, will also see various funding organisations attend, including Big Lottery Fund, SportScotland and Creative Scotland.

Groups who attend will be able to gain advice on how best to approach funders for financial support for projects or equipment and will have the chance to discuss their ideas face to face with the funders’ representatives.

Mr Matheson said: “There are so many groups who do wonderful work in our area and the funding fayre is a practical way to show our appreciation and back their efforts.

“The hope is that by bringing together local groups with funders, we’ll help to unlock vital financial support for many projects across Falkirk West constituency.”

Mr McNally added: “The funding fayre offers a great way for local organisations to meet a wide variety of funders in an informal setting. It can be daunting, especially for smaller groups, to know where to start when it comes to applying for funding, so I encourage as many groups as possible to come along and gain valuable advice on the options available to them.”

The funding fayre will be held at Broompark Centre in Davies Row, Denny from 10am until 12 noon with refreshments provided by Forth Valley Community Focus CIC.