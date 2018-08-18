Delight for Falkirk businesses as they’re shortlisted for food awards

A total of eight local businesses were recognised in the shortlist for the Food Awards Scotland 2018, compiled based on public nominations.

Tea Jenny’s is up for the Central Cafe or Bistro of the Year, a cafe based at King’s Court just off Falkirk’s High Street. Tasty Grill on Ladysmill was also recognised, nominated for Central Takeaway of the Year, an Indian takeaway that was also shortlisted on the Falkirk Herald’s Curry House of the Year in 2017.

There were two local chippies nominated in the Best Central Fish N’ Chips Establishment category, with Land and Sea, on Main Street in Polmont, and Benny T’s, on Mary Street in Laurieston, among the finalists.

Callendar Road’s Eskers was nominated for Dessert Outlet of the Year, while Habaneros Mexican Street Food based on Kirk Wynd bagged a nomination for Best Street Food.

Larbert’s Mathieson Bakery on Central Park Avenue was nominated for Wholesale Bakery of the Year, and Manor Street’s Italian restaurant Amodo Mio was shortlisted for Outstanding Food Business of the Year. The winners will be announced at the Creative Oceanic event on August 20 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow.