Deadline for Scottish £5 and £10 paper notes

People are encouraged to spend or exchange any paper £5 or £10 notes by March 1, 2018.

There are now less than four weeks until all Scottish paper £5 and £10 notes are withdrawn from circulation, according to The Committee of Scottish Bankers.

Banks will continue to accept all Scottish notes from their own customers which can either be deposited into their bank account or exchanged for Polymer notes.

Royal Bank of Scotland, Clydesdale and Bank of Scotland have also agreed that they will exchange their own paper £5 and £10 notes from non-customers up to the value of £250.

Other banks, building societies and The Post Office could continue to accept and exchange Scottish paper notes after the March 1.

However, retailers may refuse to accept Scottish paper £5 and £10 notes from the deadline at their own discretion.

A spokesperson for the CSCB confirmed: “We have set a deadline for using paper £5 and £10 notes as March 1, 2018. The Scottish note issuing banks will continue to accept old paper based notes and there are currently no plans to change this.”

Since moving from paper in 2015, Polymer notes have delivered significant benefits, such as security features which make the notes much harder to counterfeit.

Scottish Polymer notes now account for around 80 per cent of £10 and 90 per cent of £5 bank notes circulating in Scotland.