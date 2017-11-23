Cure for Christmas crime

Police Scotland is once again teaming up with Falkirk’s retailers in an effort to discourage crime in the town centre over the festive season.

The Operation Christmas message is simple – anyone thinking of causing anti-social behaviour or thieving should take their chances elsewhere because Falkirk’s strictly a no go zone for the criminal element over the next month-and-a-half

The seven-week initiative, which officially launches on November 27, aims to crack down on crime and disorder by providing a strong police presence in the town centre at all times of the day.

Chief Inspector Damian Armstrong said “In the run up to Christmas, dedicated patrols will be undertaken in conjunction with our partners so everyone has an enjoyable, and safe, time this festive period. Retailers and members of the public will see an increase in officers, both uniformed and plain clothes.”

Alex Fleming, Falkirk Delivers BID manager, said: “Operation Christmas is an integral part of our ‘It’s Friendlier in Falkirk’ Festive campaign. Initiatives like this contribute to making Falkirk town centre a safer place to enjoy one of the busiest times of year for those who live, work and visit the town centre, both day and night.

“Our team have been working closely with ShopSafe to launch new digital radios that link retailers, the BID team, CCTV and Police Scotland together, to allow intelligence to be shared more effectively. Having these radios allows the business community to get connected and cut crime.”

If you have any information with regards to anti-social behaviour within the town centre please call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.