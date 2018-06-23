Council is a web master

Falkirk Council’s website has been recognised as one of the best in the UK when it comes to helping residents engage with local authority services.

An independent review by industry experts at the Society of Information Technology Managers gave the council’s site – www.falkirk.gov.uk – the top rating of four stars, enabling it to join the other 37 sites – out of 400 – from across the UK with the highest ranking.

The council’s site receives more than five million visits per year with more than 70 per cent of those coming from mobile devices.

Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Our website is a very important tool for residents, and reflects how, in a digital society, people want to interact with our easily accessible services online, saving them time and money.

“It is therefore really important the site is running to the highest standards possible. The more services we can offer online means the greater savings we can achieve. We will continually need to keep our standards high to maintain this status and are always looking at new ways the website can help us deliver our services in the future.”

The My Falkirk service is also available, which allows customers to create a secure personal account to manage their requests.