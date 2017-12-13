Costa Coffee is coming to town

People will be able to enjoy a brew or two at Costa in Grangemouth early in 2018 when a new branch of the popular coffee shop chain opens its doors.

The coffee shop will be located in the former WH Smith store in La Porte Precinct and will offer up all the refreshing fayre Costa Coffee has become known for over the years.

It will also create eight jobs and bring a fresh new business to a town centre which has seen its fair share of shops closing down.

Operations manager David McCallum said: “We have three Costa franchises in Falkirk and a lot of people were suprised to hear we were opening one in Grangemouth. We don’t have a set date yet, but we are looking to open by the end of January.”

The shop is now hiring staff and details can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/costagrangemouth.