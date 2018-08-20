Corbyn visits Camelon coachbuilder to launch new campaign

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visited bus builder Alexander Dennis in Camelon earlier today to kick off his party’s Build it in Britain campaign.

Mr Corbyn, who is currently on a short tour of Scotland, spent the morning at the Glasgow Road firm’s factory with Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard to hear about the success the business has enjoyed over the last few years.

The Build it in Britain campaign aims to promote British industry and Mr Corbyn stated Labour is committed to a “renaissance” of Scottish manufacturing and an environmentally friendly strategy.

He added: “The next Labour government will reprogramme the economy to deliver an industrial renaissance for Scotland. A lack of support for manufacturing is sucking the dynamism out of our economy, pay from the pockets of workers and any hope of secure well paid jobs from a generation of our young people.

“Labour will use the public sector’s enormous buying power to support workers and industries by buying in Britain whenever possible. We will boost Scottish manufacturing, which will support jobs and living standards in the wider economy, strengthen our capacity to export, and expand our tax base.

“It’s time the Scottish people had a government with the determination to create an economy that works for the many, not the few.”