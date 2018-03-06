Construction of Tim Hortons’ Stenhousemuir site is taking shape

Work to build a Tim Hortons Coffee Shop in Stenhousemuir is well underway.

The framework of the building on land at Tryst Road is beginning to take shape as our photograph shows, however there are no signs of any famous Timbits just yet.

The Canadian coffee chain was granted planning permission by Falkirk Council last September to open a drive through restaurant – a first for Tim Horton’s.

Once complete the coffee shop will be open from 7am to 11pm daily and accessed by vehicles from King Street, via a shared access with the B&M retail unit.

Tim Hortons was founded in 1964 by a professional ice hockey player and the firm’s first UK store opened in Glasgow’s Argyle Street in May.

Plans had been submitted last year – and later withdrawn – to build a second coffee shop and drive through in the Falkirk area.

The planning application by Grantchester Developments, owners of Falkirk Central Retail Park, were withdrawn in December, but they confirmed at the time that after being reviewed plans would be lodged again with Falkirk Council in “due course”.