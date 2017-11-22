Come to big business bash

An open invitation is being extended to members of the public to attend the prestigious Falkirk Herald Business Awards on Thursday, November 30.

Forth Valley Community Focus Community Interest Company (FVCFCIC), whose motto is People Before Profit, has now secured sponsors for five chairs for the event, which takes place in the Inchyra Hotel from 7pm.

Annette Tonner of FVCFCIC said: “The sponsors, MP John McNally, MSP Michael Matheson, Findlay’s, Falkirk Business Hub, and Artisan Tap, enable us to bring five people from the community with us to celebrate us being finalists.

“The way it works is that people from the community can purchase a bonus ball for £13.20 per ball and this enters them into the draw, which will take place on Friday at 1.30pm in our offices in Manor Street.

“We just want to be able to give people in our community the opportunity to come to the event with us as they may never have the chance to do that.”

FVCFCIC, which supports Falkirk Council’s Towards a Fairer Falkirk plans, works to ensure inequalities between the wealthiest and the poorest people in our communities are reduced and that everyone has a better life. It offers training and work experience in hospitality, construction, health and safety, call centres, SIA Training, Bar Licence, first aid and much more.

All people have to do to purchase a ball for the Business Awards is pop into the FVCFCIC office before the Friday afternoon draw or e-mail info@fvcfcic.co.uk for more.