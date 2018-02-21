Chicken crisis over: KFC Falkirk re-opens

KFC Falkirk is finally opened again after panic of having no stock due to delivery problems.

Currently, fans of kentucky friend chicken can now satisfy their food cravings after the local resturant has received a delivery.

Earlier, a KFC spokesperson said: “The KFC team are working flat-out all hours to clear the backlog.

“We are committed to step-by-step improvements to allow KFC to re-open its stores over the coming days.”

Although KFC’s live chicken tracker shows that very few branches are open in the UK at the moment, Falkirk locals will be excited to hear that at 10.30am this morning the resturant on Callander Road was open.

To keep up to date with store openings you can follow the chicken crossing the road here: https://www.kfc.co.uk/crossed-the-road