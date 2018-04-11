Chemical firm’s cash support continues

One of Grangemouth’s biggest chemical firms has once again showed its support for a vital local charity.

Calachem, based in Earls Road, has been providing a financial boost for Grangemouth Community Care for the last two years and continued this welcome assistance in 2018 when managing director Neil Partlett presented a cheque for £2500 to the organisation at its base in Talbot House last week.

Anne Lowe, Grangemouth Community Care co-ordinator, said: “Calachem started this generous gesture in 2016 to help Grangemouth Community Care achieve one of its aims – prevention of social isolation for the elderly – by providing money which goes towards our annual transport costs.”