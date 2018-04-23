Carron sink company stops draining money

A long-established sink manufacturer has been able to plug a financial leak which was caused by roads drainage charges.

Carron Phoenix’s move to appoint Kinect Energy to analyse its energy contracts really paid off, leading to a water saving of £1400 a year after reducing the rateable value – which determines how much property and roads drainage charges a business pays – of its Stenhouse Road site in Carron.

Kinect Energy also secured a refund of £7000 after it applied the same changes historically.

Ian King, Carron Phoenix’s company secretary, said: “As a manufacturer, we are a large user of utilities, so this sector of the business represents a significant cost to us. With Kinect’s help, we have achieved cost savings, particularly in terms of the Climate Change Levy, while advice provided around how to handle our contracts during a period of considerable change for the company has also been extremely valuable.”

Carron Phoenix can trace its roots back to the 18th century when, trading as the Carron Company, it began life as an iron foundry, gaining worldwide recognition for its carronade naval cannon.

The firm went through a hard time last year, losing most of its manufacturing workforce when it became part of the Swiss-based Fanke corporation. It still produces stainless steel, ceramic and granite moulded sinks sold around the world but production has now been moved to China and Slovakia.