Care home plans will bring jobs to Falkirk

The company behind the new care home for Falkirk have welcomed the decision to grant planning permission.

Councillors agreed the former ambulance depot in Windsor Road, which has lain vacant since 2014, could be redeveloped into a 32-bed facility.

Care home operator Meallmore Ltd is investing £4 millon in the facility, which is also expected to create up to 37 full-time equivalent jobs.

Michael Gillespie, Meallmore property director, said: “We are extremely pleased with the planning decision and look forward to bringing our care services to Falkirk.

“Our plans will not only deliver new care services but also improve a disused site while investing in the local economy.”

Work to clear and secure the site, and demolish the former ambulance depot will be carried out in the coming months. Construction will then follow on the appointment of a successful considerate construction contractor.

Meallmore has a network of 23 homes across Scotland. The company has been providing care for the elderly for over 30 years, and providing mental health care services over the last 15 years.