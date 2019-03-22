Camelon’s Yang Sing takes our title

The votes are in and the decision has been made to award a long established Camelon eatery the title of Chinese Restaurant of the Year 2019.

Yang Sing Restaurant and Buffet owner William Cheng revealed it was the first time the Union Road establishment – famed for its big buffet – had entered the competition.

He said: “We’ve been here quite a while and have been established for a long time. We were mentioned in the competition and would have been happy with just that.

“I think quite a lot of our customers voted so we thank them for being so supportive.”

While the Yang Sing received its trophy and certificate this week, it was a flashback to 2018 for Falkirk’s Teng Huang Palace.

The popular Grahams Road eatery was pipped at the post by last year’s winner Taiyuan and has once again come runner-up in 2019.

Owner Lili Cheng thanked her customers and said she hoped to finish one position higher next year.

Third place went to Lee’s Express, in Glebe Street, Falkirk.

Lisa Lee said: “I want to thank our customers – I don’t know their names but thank you for the continued support. I think we made it into the top ten last year.”

The Falkirk Herald’s Chinese Restaurant of the Year competition was launched back in January and a shortlist of over 30 restaurants and takeaways from all over the area was drawn up for people to choose from.

The eventual winner, the Yang Sing, was the last to be listed, but won the most votes.