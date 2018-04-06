Business Gateway Falkirk helps local chocolate business

Taking voluntary redundancy provided Rebecca Wilson with an opportunity to launch a business that combines her love of the great outdoors with making chocolate.

The 47-year-old, former housing association chief executive, launched Green Loch Chocolates after gaining advice from Business Gateway Falkirk.

As well as making handmade chocolate shards, truffles and caramels, Rebecca has created a Scottish Sensations range that aims to evoke memories of sunshine walks and windswept days.

Now, the mother of two from Falkirk, who was highly commended in this year’s Business Gateway HEAT competition, is looking to get her handmade treats stocked by local retailers and restaurants.

Rebecca said: “Taking voluntary redundancy gave me time to think about my career goals and what I’d love to do.

“After spending the summer with my children, I started to properly investigate how to set up a chocolate business and turned to Business Gateway for advice. “Having already attended a start-up awareness seminar, I went on a number of workshops including those dealing with marketing and social media.”

Stephen Land at Business Gateway said: “Turning a hobby into a business is a route many people take.

“With our help Rebecca was able to expand her knowledge and practical skills, turning her initial idea into a viable business.”