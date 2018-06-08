Boost for Falkirk as award-winning businessman set to open escape rooms attraction

We’ve all wanted to be James Bond, Mission Impossible’s Ethan Hunt or Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft at some point in our lives – and now we can.

Adventure is coming to Falkirk’s Callendar Square in the form of the new Transcend Escape Rooms and Falkirk Young Entrepreneur of the Year Craig MacDonald hopes it will provide as many thrills for adults as his Wee Heroes laser tag arena – also based in Callendar Square – gives youngsters.

Craig said: “There’s a huge demand for escape rooms now but people have to travel to Glasgow or Edinburgh to experience them, so we decided to create a high octane experience that’s easily accessible in the Central Belt.”

Due to open later this month, Transcend lets people feel like they are the star of an action film or horror flick by locking them inside a room with just their wits and problem solving skills to get them out in time.

Challengers can choose from either a killer clown theme or a mad scientist’s laboratory and have to solve a series of problems and riddles as precious seconds tick away.

“We have developed some really challenging situations,” said Craig. “They combine drama, pressure and fun to make this an experience that people won’t forget. It’s a great way to spend an hour with your friends or family, or as a motivational or reward event for staff.”

Horror fans will get a real kick out of the Funhouse challenge, which will remind them of all those films that featured evil circus performers doing bad things to those unfortunate – or stupid – enough to check out an abandoned fairground.

The other room – codename Agenda 21 – is more of a secret agent experience as the fate of the free world is in your hands after you learn a deadly virus is about to be unleashed which will wipe out all human life.

Thankfully there is an antidote but you will have to follow the clues to unlock the secrets and save mankind before it’s too late.

As part of the launch, Escape Room gamers can use a special promotion to enjoy a meal for two for £25 each at the nearby Behind the Wall restaurant.

Visit their Facebook page for more information on Transcend Escape Rooms.