Bonnybridge beauty salon owner wins top nail award

A Bonnybridge beauty salon owner has been named Scottish Nail Technician of the Year at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2018.

Gemma Forsyth (36), who runs The Hidden Gem, became a nail technician four years ago and worked at her sister-in-law’s hair salon before moving to Spain with her husband and three children after her husband gained employment there.

She said: “I built up a nail business both in my home and also worked in a salon in Marbella which I loved, however, after a year my husband’s work returned home to Scotland and we moved back in December 2016.

“Upon returning I opened up my own salon and called it The Hidden Gem initially based in Denny we moved to Bonnybridge in June 2018.

“We are now a team of four – me, hairdresser Kirsty Kirkwood, make up artist Anna Shiels and beauty therapist Lauren Ellis.”

It was at a glittering event at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow where Gemma was selected as the winner of the national hair accolade out of nine finalists.

She said: “There were 700 of the Scottish hair and beauty industry’s finest in attendance and the other finalists were from all over the country.

“It is a huge honour to win such a prestigious award.

“I have worked tirelessly to build the career I have in a relatively short space of time and I am so greatful to be recognised in this way.

“I never believed that I could win but I did and it proves that nothing is impossible when you work hard.

“I absolutely love my job and I am lucky to be able to do what I love every day.

“My salon also made it on to the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards top 100 salons which again is a huge achievement.

“I would like to thank my clients who are fiercely loyal and dedicated to me and my business.

“They are the ones who have got me to where I am today. I also have to thank my amazing team in the salon and lastly my husband and parents for their neverending support.”

The annual Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards (SHABA) is the largest independent event of its kind in Scotland, attracting hundreds of entries from salons and individuals across the country.