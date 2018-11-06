Bo’ness coffee man receives new Lifetime Achievement award

Thieves who targeted an award-winning entrepreneur failed to dampen his enthusiasm for business.

When his premises in Bo’ness were broken into recently Jack Marshall, who set up Tapside Coffee Machine Rentals over 35 years, vowed to get everything back to normal as soon as possible.

But he was disappointed that his Lifetime Achievement trophy, presented by The Falkirk Herald in 2008 and which had pride of place in his Kinneil Road premises, was smashed during the break-in.

However, this week he was presented with a replacement, courtesy of the weekly newspaper.

Editor-in-chief Colin Hume, who presented Jack with his original award, said: “When we heard what had happened we didn’t hesitate to get a replacement ordered.

“Jack was such a deserving winner back in 2008 and continues to play a prominent role in the business community that we didn’t want him to be without this important recognition.”

Jack, who at 82 says he has no intentions to retire, said he was delighted with his new trophy.

The 2018 Falkirk Herald Business Awards are only a few weeks away with the gala occasion taking place in Airth Castle Hotel on Thursday, November 22.

Trophies will be handed out to winners in a variety of categories, including Best Small Business, Best Large Business, Best Tourism Business and Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

The judges have also selected the winner of the Outstanding Achievement of the Year Award from all the entrants.

The Falkirk Herald’s Business Personality of the Year will also be revealed on the evening.

Tickets are on sale now and to purchase visit https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/businessawards/.