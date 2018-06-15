Bo’ness-born site manager commended

Colin McNeish, site manager for Barratt Homes, has won a health and safety award for his efforts with a development.

The National House Building Council (NHBC) recognised Colin’s efforts in making the Chapelton Rise site in Cumbernauld the safest it could be.

Colin, from Bo’ness, led a team of 50 to success after they underwent a trio of inspections over a four-month period.

The award is given to site managers who demonstrate the highest levels of health and safety in every aspect of their work on site.

Colin said: “It is a real privilege to get this award.

“We take great pride in what we do at Chapelton Rise, so it is incredible to be recognised at such a high level.

“It doesn’t stop here though. We are heading to the ICC in Birmingham on 6 July to compete for the Highly Commended Award and hopefully be in the running for the overall National Award.

“Fingers crossed that we take home the big prize for the wider Barratt Developments team to enjoy.”