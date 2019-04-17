Behind the Wall is officially the best pub in Falkirk

Ever popular venue Behind the Wall has hauled in yet another major award and is now officially Falkirk’s best pub.

The Melville Street mecca for music, meals and multiple beverages was one of 94 businesses throughout the UK named as the best pubs in their respective counties/areas in the National Pub and Bar Awards 2019.

The awards aim to put the finest on-trade businesses across the UK in the spotlight, showcasing just how diverse and creative the hospitality industry really is.

Behind the Wall and the other 93 pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration in London on Wednesday, May 22.

The grand final, which will be hosted by restaurant critic Jay Rayner, will see the announcement of 15 Regional Winners and BTW could be in the running for the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Pub and Bar magazine editor Tristan O’Hana said: “Selecting this year’s 94 County Winners has been nothing short of inspiring. From countryside pubs to inner city bars, this is the most eclectic and exciting industry.

“It’s a privilege to help these businesses get the recognition they deserve.”