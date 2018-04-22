Bank chief’s Falkirk visit was ‘a highlight of college year’

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane was the VIP guest at Forth Valley College’s Falkirk campus for a talk which covered major issues such as the potential economic consequences of Brexit.

More than 50 students from HND Accountancy, NC Finance and NC Business courses - along with several eager members of staff - gathered to hear his perspective on some of the biggest burning issues of the day.

Mr Haldane has written extensively on domestic and international monetary and financial policy issues and has published over 150 articles and four books.

In 2014, Time magazine named the bank boss as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

He is the latest in a list of high profile guests to visit the college to inspire and encourage students, following on from crime fiction novelist Chris Brookmyre and Scottish forensic anthropologist Dame Sue Black - whose work has included forensic analysis of war crimes mass graves in Kosovo.

Mr Haldane has written extensively on domestic and international monetary and

financial policy issues, and has published more than 150 articles and written four books.

Commenting on his visit to Falkirk, he said: “It was an absolute pleasure to visit FVC and have a chance to meet and speak with its students.

“The college is clearly full of many bright and inquisitive young minds – I wish them all the very best for their studies and careers ahead.”

Bob Armstrong, Head of FVC’s Department of Business, said: “Andy Haldane is a highly respected economist with the Bank of England and we were absolutely delighted that he was able to come along and give a talk to our students and staff.

“He covered lots of topical issues in his talk including the impact of the recent Financial Crash and the potential economic consequences of Brexit to the future of the world of work, quantitative easing, and much more.

“He spent time taking questions from the floor and was brilliant with our students.

“Everyone who attended the session agreed this has been one of the highlight of our academic year, and we can’t thank him enough for taking the time out from his busy schedule to visit us

here at Forth Valley College.

“Who knows we might be lucky enough to have him to return one day to give another talk.”