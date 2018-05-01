Awards shortlist for Larbert-based confectioner

A Larbert-based business has been shortlisted for the Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards 2018.

Tilly Confectionery Ltd has been chosen as a finalist in the Export Business of the Year category, facing competition from Loch Fyne Oysters Ltd and the Scottish Salmon Company.

The family firm is among 62 food and drink businesses from across Scotland to have been announced as finalists in the awards.

Winners from all 26 categories will be announced in front of 800 guests at the awards ceremony on Thursday, June 7 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

James Withers, chief executive of Scotland Food and Drink, said: “This year we’ve had such a diverse range of businesses entering the awards and a record-breaking number of entries, which really is fantastic to see.

“This year there were some really competitive fought categories and our panel of expert judges have had the hard task creating a shortlist from over 270 entries.

“It’s set to be a great event and I am delighted to see some fantastic businesses, products and people as finalists.

“Congratulations and good luck to all those shortlisted.”

The Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards aim to showcase innovation, enterprise and quality in the Scottish food and drink scene.