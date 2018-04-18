Awards for Falkirk SME businesses

The efforts of three Falkirk district businesses were recognised at an awards ceremony this week.

The Biscuit Baron, FBS Plumbing Solutions and Clearwater Controls all brought home a prize from the Scottish SME Business Awards.

Banknock-based The Biscuit Baron was named Online Business of the Year; FBS Plumbing Solutions won Family Run Business of the Year and Clearwater Controls, based in Grangemouth, was named central area Business of the Year for firms with less than 100 employees.

The local firms enjoyed success at the inaugural awards, which were hosted in Glasgow, in a celebration of SME entrepreneurs and businesses.

The event acknowledged and celebrated the achievements, determination and hard work of professionals and businesses from the SME industry.

Two other local firms had been shortlisted for the finals of the awards – Sisters Boutique and Springfield Properties of Larbert – however they did not win on the day.