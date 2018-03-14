Artistic problems to blame for Denny regeneration delay

The artistic temperament has been one of the main causes for the delay in completing phase one of the Denny town centre regeneration.

At a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive committee on Tuesday, members heard the first phase of the project was nearing completion, but problems over certain aspects of the artwork involved have been holding up proceedings.

Director of development services Rhona Geisler said: “We are dealing with artists, and artists being creative people are difficult to pin down.”

Councillor Paul Garner added: “Denny town centre regeneration has over run by about six months now and I’ve been working with officers on site to try and iron out some of the issues we have.

“The town is getting frustrated in relation to the artistic side of things and the delays. We are moving in the right direction and the official opening event will take place in May.”

The first phase has seen seven tenants move in, including Lloyds Pharmacy and Greggs, as well as the completion of the new library, car park and town square.

Councillor David Alexander said the council’s decision to allocate funding to push on with the completion of the Denny Eastern Access Road (DEAR) project made phase two of the regeneration – a retail development – a more attractive option to potential developers.

He said: “We have to get it out to developers there is a major commercial opportunity in Denny now after our decision to fund the DEAR.”