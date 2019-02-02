Are you Falkirk’s top female entrepreneur?

This weekend sees the launch of a contest which last year saw the boss of a Falkirk company honoured as one of Scotland’s top women entrepreneurs.

Dr Monika Tomecka (pictured), executive director of life sciences firm uFraction8, says being involved in the AccelerateHER competition was “transformational” for her and the business.

Now the hunt is on to find similarly talented local women capable of earning one of the eight award places in the contest.

This year’s winners will be offered a free place on a trade mission to Dubai or Berlin where they will showcase their business, and be introduced to key industry contacts and investors.

The deadline for entries is February 22.

Dr Tomecka said of her own experience of winning an award: “It connected me to a wide network of fellow entrepreneurs, investors and other extremely influential business contacts, including those I met on Investing Women’s California trade mission.

“The awards process also put a focus on the strengths of the business and opened new doors to help us build our global market share.

“They provide an excellent platform and can create significant opportunities for any up and coming female entrepreneur and their business.”

The AccelerateHER Awards are organised by all-female business group Investing Women, and are designed to inspire and support more female-led companies in Scotland.

The 2019 programme features a new Rising Star category which recognises a female entrepreneur with a great early stage business idea.

Entrants will initially be asked to submit a video pitch and executive summary via the Investing Women’s website, outlining their business, its ambitions, growth plans and investment potential.

A judging panel will then review the submissions and draw up a shortlist of 12-15 entrants, who will present their ideas to a panel at an event in Edinburgh in March.

The short-listed finalists will be showcased to an audience of UK investors, entrepreneurs and professionals at this year’s Investing Women “The Sky’s No Longer the Limit” conference in Edinburgh on April 23.

Up to three winners will then be chosen at the AccelerateHER Awards finals event being held in May.

Further information is available at: www.investingwomen.co.uk/accelerateher2019