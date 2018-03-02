All trains and buses cancelled until further notice

Commuters are faced with further disruption as all train and bus services are cancelled because of ‘the beast from the east’ however, a limited service will run later in the day.

First Bus website states that no buses are operating but they will assess the safety of the roads throughout the day and update accordingly.

David Phillips, First Scotland East operations director said: “Our staff have been working through the night assessing routes & at the moment there are no bus services running across the First Bus Scotland East network area.”

“We will have further updates from Livingston, Bannockburn and Larbert depots in the next hour or so as we continue to test routes, but the Balfron area is the worst effected area and will remain off until at least 10am with a further update to follow at this point.”

All Scotrail trains have also been cancelled due to these extreme weather conditions.

A statement on Scotrail website reads: “Train services running across the whole ScotRail network will be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

Scotrail says they will review the situation again at 10am and the following services will run: “To/From Glasgow Queen Street- Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley via Falkirk High service calling at Bishopbriggs, Lenzie, Croy, Falkirk High, Polmont, Linlithgow, Edinburgh Park, Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley departing at 00 and 30 minutes past the hour from 1000 hours. Journeys will be extended by approximately 15 minutes.

“To/From Edinburgh Waverley- Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High calling at Haymarket, Edinburgh Park, Polmont, Falkirk High, Croy, Lenzie, Bishopbriggs and Glasgow Queen Street departing at 15 minutes and 45 minutes past the hour from 1015 hours. Journeys will be extended by approximately 15 minutes.”

Both Scotrail and Firt Bus encourage people to check their websites for any updates on services.

Humza Yousaf, Scottish Government Minister for Transport, said: “It will take time to recover so expect a gradual introduction of services. Our railways may take a while for a full service to resume, alot of snow accumulation on tracks.”