Admin error leads to liquidation notice being published for Larbert’s Glenbervie House Hotel

An administrative error over a tax payment led one of the Falkirk area’s top wedding venues to temporarily head into the first stages of liquidation before the mistake was rectified.

A petition concerning Larbert’s Glenbervie House Hotel was presented to Falkirk Sheriff Court on November 19 by the Advocate General for Scotland on behalf of the commissioners for Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs requesting the popular Stirling Road premises be wound up by the court and a liquidator appointed.

Notice of the liquidation was also published on page 74 of this week’s edition of The Falkirk Herald.

However, Glenbervie House Hotel, part of the award-winning Aurora Hotel Collection, is now free and clear of all proceedings after the error was sorted out.

Aurora founder and chief executive Steven McLeod said: “We just want to reassure our guests and everyone who have booked the hotel that everything is fine. We caught the mistake early, but not early enough unfortunately, which is a pain.

“This was just an administrative area – the Glenbervie House Hotel is not going into liquidation. In fact we are planning to invest in a major refurbishment of the hotel next year.”

Located in Stirling Road, just outside Larbert, Glenberive House Hotel is a Victorian mansion which has been transformed into an exclusive-use venue which combines the elegance and style of times gone by with the luxury and comfort of a modern contemporary hotel.